Why Sridevi Called <i>Mr India</i> Her Most Special Film: "People Started Saying She Can Act Also"

Sridevi was one of the reigning actresses of the 1980s, with an illustrious career spanning multiple languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

It is the actress's 62nd birthday today. She died on February 24, 2018, by accidental drowning during a family event in Dubai. An old interview has resurfaced on the occasion of her birthday, where the actress had called Mr India her most special film.

What's Happening

Himmatwala in 1983 might have been Sridevi's breakout film in the Hindi film industry, but the actress had once shared that she considers Mr India to be her most special film yet.

In this old interview, Sridevi had spoken about how this Shekhar Kapur movie helped her do something different. The audience got to see her in a character that was beyond her glamorous onscreen image.

Sridevi had told Colours Cineplex, "In every film for an artist, it is the director who plays the biggest role. We were spontaneous, but it was the director who helped. For instance, I have worked with Shekhar Kapoor, and I really enjoyed my experience in Mr India. It was my best film, I can say. Because that's the first film that was different from a glamorous role. People started talking, of course, I think she can also act."

One of the most iconic sequences in Mr India was the Charlie Chaplin shot. Shekhar Kapur was so impressed when he saw Sridevi in character and the correct costume that he extended it into a proper comedy moment in the film.

Sridevi's Most Notable Hindi Films

Some of the top Sridevi films that were big commercial successes include Mr India, Chandni, Nagina, Sadma, and Lamhe.

Some other hits included Himmatwala, Tohfa, Chaalbaaz, Khuda Gawah, and Judaai.

Sridevi's last film was the crime-thriller Mom in 2017; she even won a National Award for it in the Best Actress category.

In A Nutshell

Sridevi is credited with a series of blockbuster Hindi films; however, Mr India, with Anil Kapoor, was her personal favourite. The actress had also mentioned the iconic Charlie Chaplin sequence in the film, which went on to become one of the most memorable comedy scenes.

ALSO READ | On Sridevi's 62nd Birth Anniversary, Boney Kapoor Says, "You Are 26"