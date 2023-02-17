New Pics: Kiara Advani And Parents At Her Wedding To Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani wuth her parents (courtesy: manishmalhotravows)

There's plenty more where Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding photos came from – and we certainly aren't complaining. An Instagram account connected to official wedding couturier has shared pictures of Kiara in her bridal finery flanked by her parents Jagdeep and Genevieve Advani. Kiara is radiant and picture perfect in her pink lehenga and heavy garland. Her mother Genevieve is also in a pale pink lehenga while father Jagdeep wears cream and gold. The caption of the post reads: "The mother and father of our elegant bride in our complementing sorbet tinted custom couture. The matching ensembles encapsulate emotions of serenity and grace, dovetailing in complete harmony."

See the picture here:

A second picture shows Kiara Advani posing with her mother in their co-ordinated pink lehengas:

These pictures show the bride and groom sharing a lighter moment. The caption reveals that it took 200 artisans 6700 hours to create Kiara and Sidharth's wedding looks:

Shershaah co-stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married at Suryagarh Palace near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on February 7. The wedding was preceded by a mehendi and sangeet. The select guest included Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani and husband Anand Piramal, Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta, and filmmaker Karan Johar who launched Sidharth in Student Of The Year and directed Kiara in Lust Stories. Manish Malhotra was there as well with his team.

A grand reception was held in Mumbai last week and was attended by Sidharth's Student Of The Year co-stars Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Kiara's Good Newwz co-star Kareena Kapoor and other celebrities.