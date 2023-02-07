Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Are Married - The Bride Wore Pink

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra pictured at an event in Mumbai last year.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are officially married, reports news agency ANI. The wedding was held in Rajasthan today, after which the couple's respective Wikipedia pages were updated with each other's names in the spouse field. Kiara and Sidharth took their pheras with only very close family and friends in attendance, ANI reports. A wedding band from New Delhi arrived at the venue today and the groom made his entry on the traditional white horse. Pre-wedding festivities reportedly included a mehendi, sangeet and haldi.

"Shaadi ho gayi (the wedding is over)," said members of the wedding band and a man leading the horse out of the venue today. Earlier, pictures of wedding preparations went viral - the horse being readied, flower-bedecked umbrellas for the baraat, and more.

A crew member revealed that the bride's wedding lehenga was pink while the groom wore white. Also, Karan Johar danced like nobody was watching in the baraat.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding, held at Suryagarh Palace near Jaisalmer, was attended by Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, and Juhi Chawla with husband Jay Mehta. Shahid and Kiara co-starred in the film Kabir Singh. Karan Johar is a mentor to both bride and groom, having launched Sidharth in 2012 film Student Of The Year and directed Kiara in Lust Stories.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra fell in love while filming 2021 film Shershaah, starring Sidharth as Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara as his love interest Dimple Cheema. Kiara, last seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, has Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan and a Telugu film with Ram Charan in the works. Sidharth's new film Mission Majnu released last month and he will next be seen in Yodha.