Exclusive: The Biggest Compliment <i>Kantara</i> Director Rishab Shetty Received In The US, "They Said It's Their Story"

Actor-director Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to his National Award-winning film Kantara (2022), opened to stellar box office numbers and rave reviews. Steeped in the tradition of coastal Karnataka, Bhoota Kola (a vibrant spirit-worship ritual from the Tulu-speaking communities of coastal Karnataka), Kantara 1 blends folklore, myth, and religious belief with cinematic grandeur. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV's Deepak Bopanna, Rishab Shetty talks about how he conceived his film for the rest of India, unfamiliar with the tradition of Bhoota Kola, and how he depicted the story without causing any hurt to religious sentiment.

How Did He Conceive Kantara 1 For The Rest Of India?

Rishab Shetty says that he is aware of the huge expectations of the audience for Kantara Chapter 1, following the 2022 film that set new rules at the box office. When asked how he approached the film for the rest of India, who are strangers to the tradition of Bhoota Kola, Rishab Shetty says, "This time the story is more complicated. There's time travel, back and forth. I have to incorporate many elements like the human-nature conflict, daiva ka biswas (the belief in spirit). There are references to kings, how they trade. But I believe this belief exists in different forms in different parts of India."

The biggest compliment for Rishab Shetty came from the United States. "When I went with Kantara to Seattle, a senator told me, 'It's our story.' I was surprised. How could America connect with this story? They said they envision the story as a battle between the Native Americans and lawmakers."

How Did Rishab Shetty Make Sure He Didn't Hurt Religious Sentiment While Making A Film On God?

When NDTV asked Rishab Shetty how he made sure he didn't hurt religious sentiment while making a film steeped in local belief and deity worship, Rishab says, "It's a positive story. It's my belief. As a filmmaker and storyteller, I want to present a positive story. It's up to the audience how they take it."

About Kantara Franchise

Kantara Chapter 1 has been directed by Rishab Shetty, who shares writing credits with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru.

The film stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles.

Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel to the 2022 film Kantara. The film was also directed by Rishab Shetty, who played the lead role in the original film.

Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor National Award for Kantara in 2024. The film also won the National Award in the category of Best Popular Film.