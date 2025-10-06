Tanmay Bhat Reacts After Being Named India's Richest YouTuber With Rs 665 Crore Net Worth

A recent report by Tech Informer claimed that Tanmay Bhat is currently the richest YouTuber in India. The popular YouTuber responded to the post in his inimitable style.

The report claimed Tanmay topped the list with a net worth of Rs 665 crore. The second spot was held by Technical Guruji, with a reported net worth of Rs 356 crore—almost half of Tanmay's estimated wealth.

As the list is widely shared on social media, Tanmay Bhat reacted on X, saying, "Bhai itne paise hote toh main YouTube membership nahi bech raha hota (If I had that much money, I wouldn't be selling YouTube memberships)."

Other than Tanmay Bhat, the top five names in the list of India's richest YouTubers include Bhuvan Bam (BB Ki Vines) with Rs 122 crore, Amit Bhadana (Rs 80 crore), Triggered Insaan (Rs 65 crore), Dhruv Rathee (Rs 60 crore), BeerBiceps' Ranveer Allahbadia (Rs 58 crore), and Sourav Joshi (Rs 50 crore).

About Tanmay Bhat

Tanmay Bhat, a comedian, entrepreneur, and writer, co-founded the iconic comedy collective All India Bakchod (AIB) in 2012, alongside Gursimran Khamba, Rohan Joshi, and Ashish Shakya. AIB became a cultural sensation with its roasts and political satire, most notably the viral AIB Knockout featuring Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

Following AIB's dissolution, Tanmay reinvented himself as an independent content creator. In 2019, he launched his own YouTube channel, where he shares vlogs, comedy sketches, reaction videos, and gaming content. His primary channel now boasts 5.24 million subscribers, with a secondary channel complementing it.