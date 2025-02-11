Amid Controversy, Tanmay Bhat's Old Clip Exposing Ranveer Allahbadia's "Capitalistic" Mindset Goes Viral

Ranveer Allahbadia has been receiving huge backlash over his controversial comment on comedian Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. Following the backlash, the episode has been removed from YouTube. Meanwhile, comedian Tanmay Bhat's old clip exposing Ranveer Allahbadia's capitalistic mindset is viral again.

In the video, Tanmay questions Ranveer's self-proclaimed spiritual detachment, calling him a "views-obsessed capitalist." While Ranveer claims to be detached from outcomes and focused only on content creation, Tanmay calls him out (jokingly), "No one is more views obsessed than you. You only care about the outcome."

In the video, Tanmay Bhat and Ranveer Allahbadia can be seen engaging in a funny banter. When Ranveer jokingly suggested he wanted to "shave head and eyebrows" to take a path of spirituality, Tanmay called him out and asked him to accept his reality.

Tanmay then pointed out how Ranveer launches a new business every week while he talks about spirituality in his Instagram posts. "Itna jhootha aadmi hai bhai ye baap re (He is such a big liar). Why are you lying?"



Take a look at the video:

Amid the controversy, B Praak also slammed Ranveer Allahbadia and called out his dual standards. "Aur yeh Ranveer Allahbadia, aap Sanatan Dharma ko promote karte ho, spirituality ki baat karte ho. Aapke podcast pe itne bade-bade log aate hain, itne bade sant aate hain, aur fir bhi aapki soch itni ghatiya hai? (You promote Sanatan Dharma and host so many influential people, still your thinking is so shoddy)." B Praak also cancelled his appearance on the podcast show following the controversy.

Take a look:

During his appearance on the "India's Got Latent" show, Ranveer Allahbadia had asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever."

The Internet heavily schooled him after the comments went viral and multiple police complaints were filed against him.

Assam police filed a case against the 31-year-old podcaster along with Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija and Samay Raina.

Following the backlash, Allahbadia, who has 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.05 crore YouTube subscribers, issued an apology.

In a video message on X, formerly Twitter, he said, "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's Got Latent. I'm sorry... My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also criticised the popular YouTuber on his remark.