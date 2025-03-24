"Apologise For What Happened On Show, Will Ensure No Recurrence": Samay Raina

Comedian Samay Raina on Monday expressed regret over a series of remarks that were made on his now-deleted web show "India's Got Latent", and promised to be more careful in ensuring that such incidents are not repeated, sources said.

In a statement to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, Mr Raina, who got into trouble over Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks in February that led to a massive furore, "admitted his mistake" and "apologised for whatever happened during the show".

The comedian also said that "everything happened in a flow during the show and that he did not intend to say what he said", the sources added.

He promised to be more careful and ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

Besides, the comedian said the entire controversy surrounding his show has taken a toll on his mental well-being. "He said that his Canada tour did not go well. He apologised and said he knew he was wrong," one of the sources said.

Mr Raina, who recently returned from abroad, appeared before the probe agency at its headquarters in Mhape, where he recorded his statement for over five hours, another source said. The agency had earlier summoned him several times in the case.

In February, Mr Allahbadia's remarks about parents and sex on the "India's Got Latent" show kicked up a political storm in the Maharashtra political circle, with many calling out for a ban on his podcast. Politicians, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and opposition leaders of the state, criticised him for exploiting freedom of speech.

The issue echoed in Parliament where Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske called for a law to regulate social media. Multiple FIRs were filed against Mr Allahbadia, Mr Raina and others linked to the show. They were also summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW).

Mr Allahbadia has apologised twice for his remarks and Mr Raina - who deleted his show - earlier this month rescheduled his India comedy tour in the aftermath.

Mr Raina's shows in Gujarat were also reportedly cancelled in February following the outrage.

Last month, the Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest to Mr Allahbadia while calling his comments "vulgar", and saying he had "dirty mind" which put the society to shame.

Besides Mr Raina and Mr Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and comics Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija were also charged in cases registered by the Guwahati Police and the Maharashtra Police's Cyber Cell.