Comedian Samay Raina Removes All 'India's Got Latent' Videos Amid Row

Comedian Samay Raina said Wednesday that he has removed all 'India Got Latent' videos, adding it is "too much for me to handle", amid a raging controversy over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial comments on his show.

Mr Raina, who now faces summons from the Maharashtra Cyber Department, said his only "objective was to make people laugh and have a good time".

"Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Mr Raina posted on X.

Ranveer Allahbadia, who has more than 16 million followers across social media platforms, found himself in trouble after video clips of his comments on parents and sex during the latest episode of the show went viral, setting off a chorus of demand that action should be taken.

Amid backlash, Mr Allahbadia has tried to defuse the situation by issuing a video apology where he called his comment a "lapse in judgement" and that "comedy is not his forte".

The row has also triggered a massive debate on freedom of speech and what constitutes decency.

The cyber police, which have registered a First Information Report in the case, issued notices on Tuesday to the social media influencer and others including "guests" and "judges" who had participated in the past episodes of 'India's Got Latent', an official said on Wednesday.

The FIR in the case was registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act on Tuesday. The department had also asked the producers of the reality show to take down all its 18 episodes from social media platforms.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that many participants used vulgar and obscene language during earlier episodes too, said an official.

