How Samay Raina Trolled Aamir Khan About <i>Laal Singh Chaddha</i> Over A Fun Game Of Chess

Aamir Khan was seen indulging in a fun game of chess with comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina on Tuesday. As the video was shared on social media, it grabbed a lot of eyeballs as the Sitaare Zameen Par star won. However, Samay Raina's humorous take on losing, with a Laal Singh Chaddha reference, left Aamir Khan in splits.

What's Happening

Aamir Khan and Samay Raina played a friendly match of chess where the 60-year-old's sharp wit led to him winning the game.

In the video, Aamir Khan is seen preparing to beat Samay Raina, as he instructed the crew, "Record karo. Maar raha hoon isse. Adha ghanta khelenge hum log (Record this. He will lose. We'll just play for half an hour)."

When Samay Raina made a wrong move, Aamir Khan interrupted, "Gadbad kar di tune mere dost (You've made a mistake, my friend)."

Samay Raina reacted humorously as he asked Aamir Khan not to distract him. He said, "Sunn, abhi confuse mat karna" (Listen, don't confuse me now)."

Aamir Khan ultimately won the match and told Samay Raina, "Aamir Khan se haara hain, khush hona chahiye tereko (You lost to Aamir Khan, you should be happy)."

To which Samay Raina gave a hilarious reply by indirectly referring to the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha as he commented, "Koi nahi sir, kabhi kabhi 'Laal Singh Chaddha' bhi ho jaata hai (It's okay sir, sometimes things become like Laal Singh Chaddha too)."

His playful dig at the film made Aamir Khan laugh out loud.

Aamir Khan concluded by telling Samay Raina to post this on social media, "Tu daalega yeh, make sure that he puts it."

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par revolves around a frustrated basketball coach, played by Aamir Khan. He serves community service by training neurodivergent adults after a DUI conviction. He gains perception in this journey, and his outlook towards life changes as he trains these players.

The film also stars 10 upcoming actors named Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

The film, which minted Rs 88.9 crore on its opening week, has now crossed the Rs 125 crore mark.

In A Nutshell

Aamir Khan and Samay Raina were seen having a fun banter over a game of chess recently. What caught the internet's attention was when the comedian took a playful dig at Laal Singh Chaddha after losing to the Sitaare Zameen Par star.