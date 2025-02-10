Crass Comment That Landed Ranveer Allahbadia In Trouble Was Copied From Here

As Ranveer Allahbadia came under severe criticism over his crass comments at a comedy show on Monday, a video suggesting that the YouTuber-podcaster's remarks weren't his own has gone viral, with netizens engaging in relentless trolling.

In a post on X, a user shared a 11-second clip from a YouTube show shared by the OG Crew two weeks ago, in which the host and the participant are heard making the remarks that Allahbadia made at the India's Got Latent show (also on YouTube), triggering a fury across the country.

The X user "SuperBhakt3", in the post in Hindi, said it appears as though Allahbadia's remarks have been "stolen from elsewhere".

Itna kaand krne ke baad ye pata chala ke ye bh churaya hua tha dusri jagah se 🤦🤦🤦



Chor #Beerbiceps #RanveerAllahbadia

"The joke is on you who thinks he does anything which is original," Yash Upadhyaya, another X user, said.

"Humour is also copied in India LOL," a third user named "The Furious Panda" said.

"All these content creators don't have original thoughts," another user "Shovi" said.

"What else do you expect?" TheCricketCircuit posted.

"He copies everything from Western podcast...," another user, Ebichhu, said.

Earlier in the day, Allahbadia apologised for his controversial remark that led to many calling out for a ban on his podcast and politicians, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and opposition leaders of the state, criticising him for exploiting freedom of speech.

At Samay Raina's YouTube reality show India's Got Latent, the social media influencer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever.

Allahbadia - who has over 600,000 followers on X, 4.5 million on Instagram and 10.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel - became one of the trending topics on social media after his comment gained traction.

In an apology video on X on Monday, Allahbadia admitted that his comment was not only inappropriate, but also not funny. "Comedy is not my forte. Just here to say sorry," the YouTuber, popularly known as BeerBiceps, said in the video.

Several complaints, however, have been filed against Allahbadia for his remarks.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said though he hasn't seen the clip in question, he cautioned people about the limits of freedom of speech.

"Everyone has the freedom of speech but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others... In our society, we have made some rules, it is absolutely wrong if someone violates them. Action should be taken against them," he said.