Why 'BeerBiceps' Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia Is Being Slammed Online

YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known for his "BeerBiceps" channel, has sparked a controversy with a comment on comedian Samay Raina's "India's Got Latent" show.

"Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever," Mr Allahbadia, who has over 1 crore followers on YouTube, asked a contestant during the latest show, which also featured content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Mukhija, who goes by the name "The Rebel Kid" on Instagram.

A video of his remark went viral on social media with many users slamming Mr Allahbadia.

Audio storyteller and author Neelesh Misra called out the "perverted creators" who were shaping "our country's creative economy".

"This content is not designated as adult content - it can be seen with ease even by a child if the algorithm takes him or her there. The creators or the platform have zero sense of responsibility. I am also not surprised at all that four people at the desk - and lots in the audience - celebrated this and had a great laugh," he posted on X.

“Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life — or would you join in once and stop it forever?”



Meet the perverted creators who are shaping our country's creative economy. I am sure each one has a following of millions.

This content is not designated as… https://t.co/UjwKyPIhJQ — Neelesh Misra (@neeleshmisra) February 9, 2025

He also said the "audience has normalised and celebrated this and people like these".

"Decency is not incentivised in India - by platforms or audiences - and creators are stooping lower and lower for audience reach and revenue. Banal, crass, and insensitive are words only for boring uncool people. These creators can say anything in the name of freedom of speech and get away with it," Mr Misra added.

A user requested Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to "take action against these people"

"It will leave a detrimental impact on kids and youth who are going to watch this (the episode)," he said.

Another user said it was "extremely stupid stuff" from Mr Allahabadia.

"What is considered funny has really degraded these days," he said.

Another user also said that actor Amitabh Bachchan should be "ashamed of bringing such faces to Kaun Banega Crorepati". Samay Raina, along with content creators Tanmay Bhat, Bhuvan Bam, and Kamiya Jani, recently appeared on the television game show, which is hosted by Mr Bachchan.

Ranveer Allahbadia has so far not said anything about the controversy.

This is not the first time Mr Raina's YouTube reality show "India's Got Latent" is in the news. Last week, a case was reportedly filed against a contestant from Arunachal Pradesh over her remark on dog meat.