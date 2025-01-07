Here's Why Amitabh Bachchan Always Takes The North-Facing Chair At His Family Dining Table

It is a treat watching Amitabh Bachchan host Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) because of the interesting anecdotes he shares about his prestigious career and even his personal life. ,

In the latest episode of KBC season 16, a contestant Kaushalendra Pratap Singh got Amitabh Bachchan talking about his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

The contestant from Dhanbad, Jharkhand, told Big B that he had read in a book by his father about the Bachchan family's dining habits.

"He wrote about how your family always dines together and that you sit at the dining table facing North," the contestant said.

Further elaborating on this, Kaushalendra explained how the position of the chairs at the dining table influences various aspects of life.

"He mentioned that sitting facing north brings truth, and he expressed that he himself sought truth while wishing you a long life. He wrote, 'I need truth, but you (Amitabh) need ayush (a long life),'" he continued.

"He also wrote that when he expressed his desire to sit in your place, facing north, you told him, 'I don't want a long life at the cost of truth,'" Kaushalendra further added.

Amitabh not only confirmed the story, but he also opened up about the bond he shared with his father. "My father would always say that I should have a long life, and that was enough for him," he said.

In an earlier episode of the show, Amitabh shared a humbling yet humorous incident from his life, when he recalled a time when he was denied entry to an event, despite being the star performer of the same event.

