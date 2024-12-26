"Began Fading...": Ranveer Allahbadia, Girlfriend Saved From Drowning In Goa

YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, revealed a near-death experience he had during a recent trip to Goa. Mr Allahbadia and his girlfriend were swept away by an underwater current on Christmas Eve and were rescued by an IPS officer and his IRS wife.

Mr Allahbadia explained the incident occurred around 6 pm on December 24, while they were enjoying a swim in the open sea - a pastime he has loved since childhood.

"A casual, fun dip in the waves was interrupted by an underwater current that toppled both of us. The next thing we knew, we were struggling to stay afloat," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Despite being experienced swimmers, the couple struggled against the powerful current. After nearly 10 minutes of fighting to stay afloat, they called for help. The family of an IPS officer and his IRS wife came to their rescue, pulling them to safety.

Mr Allahbadia admitted that while he had faced underwater currents before, this was his first time dealing with such a challenge alongside a companion. "It's easy to swim out of one alone. It's very hard to pull someone out with you," he wrote.

The 31-year-old shared, "There was a point where I swallowed a lot of water and started fading away. That's when I decided to shout for help. Deep gratitude to the family...who saved us both. This experience left us feeling both blank as well as grateful. We felt the protection of God throughout the incident."

The YouTuber said the incident changed his perspective on life, describing it as a moment that touched the "life-death barrier." He also expressed his gratitude through a prayer, saying, "We lived for a reason."

Mr Allahbadia has chosen to keep his girlfriend's identity private. This came after the YouTuber recently became the subject of an unusually public declaration of love from a fan. A spirituality content creator and veterinarian took her admiration for him to extraordinary lengths, posting multiple videos on Instagram where she expressed her love for him and even tattooed his name on her shoulder. Calling him her "Swami," she shared her hopes of marrying him, and in one video, even performed Karwa Chauth rituals with his photograph.