Student Found Dead In Hostel Of BITS Pilani Goa Campus; Cops Launch Probe

A 20-year-old student of the BITS Pilani campus in Goa has been found dead in his hostel room, police said on Sunday.



According to police, the report of the post-mortem conducted at the district hospital in Margao has remained inconclusive, and the viscera were sent for toxicological tests to ascertain the exact cause of his death.

The student, Kushagra Jain, was found lying unresponsive on his bed in a sideward sleeping position in the hostel room at Vasco in South Goa district at around 11 am on Saturday, a senior police official said.

Police said that they have taken into custody various materials, including cans of energy drink, found in the deceased student's hostel room.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and statements of students and the institute's management have been recorded.

Jain, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was a third-year student of economics and computer science.

Quoting students whose statements were recorded, the police official said Jain played table tennis on the campus on Friday night before returning to his room.

The room was locked from inside, and when there was no response from him on Saturday morning, the authorities were informed, the official said.

In a media statement issued here, BITS Pilani said they are deeply saddened by the loss of one of its students.

"Kushagra Jain (native of UP), 3rd year student of Economics and Computer Science, was found in an unresponsive state on his bed when his room was opened at around 11 am, and the medical team confirmed that he had passed away in his sleep," the statement said.

The police were informed and have initiated the required procedures to ascertain the cause of death, and "we are fully cooperating", the institute said.

"The loss of a young life is an irreparable tragedy, and the entire campus community is deeply shocked and grieved. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kushagra's family, his friends, and all members of our community who are affected by this sudden loss," the statement said.

