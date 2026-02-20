'Talent Must Not Suffer For Money': BITS Pilani Offers Full Tuition Scholarship

BITS Pilani Scholarships: BITS Pilani has announced full tuition fee scholarships for the top 500 rankers of the BITSAT 2026 examination enrolling in the academic year 2026-27. The benefit will cover the entire tuition fee for all four years of the first-degree programme.

The institute said students with an annual family income of up to Rs 20 lakh will be eligible to avail the benefit. To continue receiving the scholarship, students must maintain a minimum CGPA of 7.5 at their respective campuses.

Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice Chancellor, said, "We have invested heavily in scholarships for years, but tuition-blind admissions for our top 500 BITSAT rankers is a defining step. If you have the talent, money should not come in the way."

Tuition-Blind Admissions From 2026-27

Starting from the 2026-27 admission cycle, the institute will introduce tuition-blind admissions for the top 500 BITSAT rankers. The institute clarified that this is not a scholarship that students must apply for after joining; instead, it is built into the admission offer, allowing meritorious candidates to choose BITS based on merit rather than affordability.

The initiative has been enabled through sustained institutional investment and growing alumni support. The institute stated that it plans to progressively expand coverage in the coming years, with a long-term goal of moving towards tuition-blind admissions for all students.

Rs 132 Crore Disbursed In Scholarships Last Year

In the previous academic year, BITS Pilani disbursed Rs 132 crore in scholarships, supporting approximately one in four students. The institute noted that about 25 per cent of students receive some form of financial assistance even before admission.

For the continuation of scholarships, students are required to maintain good academic standing and conduct.

Institute's Merit and Merit-Cum-Need Awards

Under its existing scholarship policy for first-degree students admitted through BITSAT:

Institute's Merit Award Scheme

Top 2% students: 100% of total tuition fee

Next top 1% students: 50% of total tuition fee

Institute's Merit-Cum-Need Award Scheme

Top 5% students: 100% of total tuition fee

Next top 2% students: 50% of total tuition fee

Next top 5% students: 25% of total tuition fee

Next 10% students: 10% of total tuition fee

All awards are granted for one semester at a time. Continuation in subsequent semesters depends on academic performance and financial need. Fees and other charges are payable in advance each semester, and no fee refund is permitted upon withdrawal from courses. The institute clarified that no waiver is provided on the admission fee.

Scholarships For 2+2 Dual Degree Programmes

The merit and merit-cum-need scholarships are also available to students admitted through 2+2 dual degree programmes with foreign universities, but only for the first two years at BITS. The tuition fee waiver will be capped at levels applicable to regular four- or five-year programmes at the Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad campuses.

For the remaining two years abroad, students may avail scholarships offered by the respective foreign universities as per their eligibility criteria.

Advisory Against Fraudulent Admission Claims

The institute has cautioned students against fraudulent calls, emails, SMS and social media messages claiming to offer direct admission.



"Beware of fraudulent calls, emails, SMS, and social media messages claiming to offer direct admission to BITS Pilani. Do not fall prey to such false claims. If you come across any, please report them to the admission office immediately. admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in is the only official website for BITS Pilani admissions," the institute stated on its official portal.