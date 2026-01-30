BITS Pilani Withdraws From Times Higher Education Rankings Over Evaluation Concerns

BITS Pilani is the latest institution to enter the list of universities that do not participate in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings. The institute has announced that it will stop sharing any kind of data to THE for evaluation.

IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati have already boycotted THE Rankings citing transparency issues in its ranking process.

Adding to the list, BITS Pilani released a statement mentioning that the institution will cease to share any kind of data to the rankings. The statement by BITS Pilani reads, "BITS Pilani is committed to ensuring transparency, methodological robustness and verifiable benchmarking in higher education evaluation. Accordingly, institution will cease sharing the institutional and subject-level data required for inclusion in THE rankings from this cycle onward. As a result, BITS Pilani will not feature in forthcoming editions of Times Higher Education rankings including World University Rankings, Asia University Rankings and the Rankings by Subject."

The institute also mentioned that it was open to participate in the THE Ranking in future if it evolves their transparency, consistency and verifiability process.

It noted that global rankings can be useful as one of many benchmarking tools if it uses credible, explainable and verifiable evaluation standards.