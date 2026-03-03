BITS Pilani Opens Applications For PG Certificate In AI And Machine Learning

- BITS Pilani has opened admissions for its April 2026 PG Certificate in AI and ML online course
Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has started admissions for its PG Certificate in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for the April 2026 online course. Interested students can apply by visiting the official website of BITS Pilani.
This program is tailored for technology professionals seeking to learn, upskill, or advance their careers in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. It is ideal for those looking to transition into or expand their expertise in roles such as Data Scientist, Machine Learning Engineer, Applied ML Scientist, or AI Product Manager.
This 11-month live online course for working professionals consists of six courses and a capstone project. The six courses are:
- Core ML
- Deep Learning Architectures
- ML Engineering
- Elective 1
- Elective 2
- Elective 3
Students will receive 8 to 10 hours of classroom instruction per week, during which they will have access to labs. In addition, assignments and projects will also be given. During the course, students will learn about Gen AI, Agentic AI, NLP, and Computer Vision. The course fee is Rs 2,45,000.
Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates should hold a B.Sc. degree with Mathematics/Computer Science/Statistics, or a B.Tech. degree or its equivalent in relevant disciplines, preferably with knowledge in programming, databases, and the software development lifecycle.
Steps to Apply:
- Visit the official website of BITS Pilani.
- Register/Login on the application portal and fill in all the required details.
- Pay the application fee.
- Submit the application with all required documents.
- The Admissions Cell will review your application and share the admission decision via email or the application portal within 2-3 weeks.