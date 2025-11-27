BITS Pilani Opens Admissions For MBA In AI For Business January 2026 Batch, Check Details

BITS Pilani, a premier Institute of Eminence recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Ministry of Higher Education, has opened admissions for its MBA in Artificial Intelligence for Business for the January 2026 batch. The programme is aimed at working professionals looking to harness AI to drive business transformation and strategic decision-making.

Designed to meet the growing global demand for AI-savvy business leaders, the MBA equips participants with advanced skills in analytics, machine learning, and data-driven decision-making. The course enables professionals to apply AI to solve complex business challenges, gain a competitive edge, and advance rapidly in high-growth areas such as business analytics, big data, and technology-driven management.

The programme structure includes core courses and a wide range of electives, allowing students to customise their learning path according to career goals and personal interests.

Programme Highlights:

First Semester: Business Statistics, Managerial Accounting, Managing People and Organizations, Marketing Management

Second Semester: Corporate Finance, Operations Management, AI Applications and Ecosystem, Applied Data Science

Third Semester: Managerial Economics, Strategic Management and Business Policy, Applied Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Domain Elective 1

Fourth Semester: Domain Elective 2, Domain Elective 3/General Management Elective, Project

Elective Options:

Domain Electives: AI in Finance, AI in Marketing, AI in Operations and Supply Chain, AI in Human Resource Management, NLP and Generative AI for Business, Computer Vision for Business, AI Strategy, Ethics, and Governance, Human-centric AI, Disruptive Applications of AI, FinOps for AI, Management of AI Products.

General Management Electives: Advanced Marketing Management, Enterprise Risk Management, Indian Ethos in Management, AI for Competitive Advantage, International Business and Trade, Business Environment, Laws, and Ethics, Leadership and Managing Change, Business Research Methods, Data Visualization and Communication, Management Control Systems, Decision Analysis, Project Management, Entrepreneurship and New Ventures, Strategic Human Resource Management, Entrepreneurial Finance, Technology Management in Business.

Electives are offered at the discretion of the institute each semester, ensuring students can tailor the programme to their professional aspirations.

