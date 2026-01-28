QS Rankings 2026 For Europe Out: Oxford University Tops, See Complete List

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a leading global higher education analytics firm, has released its QS World University Rankings Europe 2026, highlighting the top universities across the continent. The University of Oxford climbed to first place from last year's third position, while ETH Zurich secured the second spot.

Imperial College London and University College London (UCL) share the third rank, followed by the University of Cambridge at fifth.

Other notable institutions in the top 10 include The University of Edinburgh (6), King's College London (7); PSL, Paris (8), The University of Manchester (9), and Ecole Polytechnique (10).

The QS rankings evaluate universities based on multiple factors, including research and discovery, learning experience, global engagement, employability, and academic reputation.

The rankings aim to guide students seeking to study abroad, offering a clear snapshot of Europe's leading higher education institutions for 2026.

Students and aspirants looking to study abroad can refer to this list to make informed decisions about their academic future in Europe.

