Advertisement

QS Rankings 2026 For Europe Out: Oxford University Tops, See Complete List

QS Europe Rankings 2026: The University of Oxford secured the first position, rising from third place last year, while ETH Zurich claimed the second spot.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
QS Rankings 2026 For Europe Out: Oxford University Tops, See Complete List
QS Europe Rankings 2026: The rankings aim to guide students seeking to study in Europe.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a leading global higher education analytics firm, has released its QS World University Rankings Europe 2026, highlighting the top universities across the continent. The University of Oxford climbed to first place from last year's third position, while ETH Zurich secured the second spot.

Imperial College London and University College London (UCL) share the third rank, followed by the University of Cambridge at fifth. 

Other notable institutions in the top 10 include The University of Edinburgh (6), King's College London (7); PSL, Paris (8), The University of Manchester (9), and Ecole Polytechnique (10).

The QS rankings evaluate universities based on multiple factors, including research and discovery, learning experience, global engagement, employability, and academic reputation. 

Check complete list here

The rankings aim to guide students seeking to study abroad, offering a clear snapshot of Europe's leading higher education institutions for 2026.

Students and aspirants looking to study abroad can refer to this list to make informed decisions about their academic future in Europe.
 

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
QS Europe Rankings 2026, QS Europe Rankings, Top European Universities In QS Rankings
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com