Rankings Of Europe's Best Universities Released. Top Spot Goes To...

Seven of the top 10 universities in Europe are based out of the UK.

The QS World University Rankings: Europe 2024 features University of Oxford as the top ranking university with a score of 100 followed by Switzerland based ETH Zurich and UK based University of Cambridge. ETH Zurich scored 99.4 while University of Cambridge scored 98.7.

Occupying the fourth position Imperial College London had scored 97.6 while fifth ranking London based UCL had 97.5. Sixth ranking University of Edinburgh had a score of 96.5, Paris based Université PSL had a score of 96.2, The University of Manchester from Manchester had a score of 94.6, EPFL from Lausanne was ranked at the ninth position with a score of 93.2, King's College London was ranked at the tenth position with a score of 93.1.

The rankings was done for around 688 universities. Of these, UK has the highest number of institutions with 107 universities. While, the least number of institutions are from Turkey and Germany. Turkey has around 73 institutions while Germany has 53.

The rankings of the universities are based on global recognition, research prowess, teaching resources, internationalisation and employment outcomes (methodology).

This is the first time when the listing was made for 688 institutions across 42 members of the Council of Europe.