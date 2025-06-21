QS Rankings 2026: Top 10 Indian Institutes With Best Employment Outcomes

QS World University Rankings 2026: India has achieved its highest-ever representation in the QS World University Rankings 2026, with 54 institutions making it to the list. This milestone places India as the fourth most represented nation globally-behind only the US, the UK, and China. Among these, several Indian universities and institutes have stood out in employment outcomes, a key metric that evaluates graduate employability and alumni success.

Topping the list is the University of Delhi, which, despite an overall rank of 328, scored an impressive 98.9 in employment outcomes-the highest among Indian institutions. However, its employer reputation score stands at a modest 41.9.

IIT Bombay, ranked 129 globally, follows closely with the highest employer reputation score among Indian institutions at 96.7, and an employment outcomes score of 72.6.

IIT Delhi, ranked 123 globally-its best-ever performance-also features in the top three. It earned an employment outcomes score of 50.5, along with a strong 95 in employer reputation, reflecting its growing appeal among global recruiters.

Top 10 Indian Institutes Based On Employment Outcomes:

University of Delhi - Employment Outcomes: 98.9

IIT Bombay - Employment Outcomes: 72.6

IIT Delhi - Employment Outcomes: 50.5

IIT Kharagpur - Employment Outcomes: 47.7

IIT Kanpur - Employment Outcomes: 47.6

IIT Madras - Employment Outcomes: 45.8

IIT Roorkee - Employment Outcomes: 19.5

Anna University - Employment Outcomes: 17.8

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore - Employment Outcomes: 15.1

IIT Guwahati - Employment Outcomes: 8.7

Global Ranks of the Institutes:

IIT Delhi - Rank 123

IIT Bombay - Rank 129

IIT Madras - Rank 180

IIT Kharagpur - Rank 215

IISc Bangalore - Rank 219

IIT Kanpur - Rank 222

University of Delhi - Rank 328

IIT Guwahati - Rank 334

IIT Roorkee - Rank 339

Anna University - Rank 465

India has made a notable mark in this year's QS edition, with eight new universities joining the rankings.