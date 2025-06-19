"Great News": PM Modi Lauds India's Best QS Rankings Show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the significant rise of Indian universities in the QS World University Rankings 2026, calling it a moment of pride for the nation's education sector. He emphasised that the government is committed to strengthening research and innovation ecosystems for the benefit of India's youth.

"The QS World University 2026 Rankings bring great news for our education sector. Our government is committed to furthering research and innovation ecosystems for the benefit of India's youth," PM Modi posted on X.

The QS World University 2026 Rankings bring great news for our education sector. Our Government is committed to furthering research and innovation ecosystems for the benefit of India's youth. https://t.co/wO11jvnr0J — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2025

The latest edition of the QS World University Rankings, released early this morning, marks a major milestone for Indian higher education, with a record 54 institutions making it to the global list, the highest ever for the country. This marks a significant increase from 46 in 2025 and 45 in 2024. India is now the fourth most represented country in the rankings, after the United States, the United Kingdom, and China.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) emerged as the top-ranked Indian institution in the global list, while the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) retained the top global spot for the 14th consecutive year.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also highlighted India's sharp upward trajectory in global academic rankings.

"With a record 54 HEIs featuring among the global best, India hits a new high in the QS World University 2026 Rankings. From just 11 universities in 2014 to 54 now, this five-fold increase is a testament to the transformative educational reforms ushered in by PM @narendramodi ji's government," he said on X.



He further noted that India is now the fastest-growing education system among G20 nations, registering a remarkable 390% rise in QS representation over the past decade.

"Confident that with NEP's thrust on research, innovation and internationalisation, more Indian HEIs will scale global excellence in the times ahead," he added.

This year's rankings reflect India's growing influence in global academia and reinforce the impact of policy measures such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to align the Indian education system with global standards and strengthen research and innovation capacities.