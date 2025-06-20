Top 10 Asian Universities In QS World University Rankings 2026

QS World University Rankings 2026: The QS World University Rankings 2026, released on Wednesday, features more than 1,500 higher education institutions from over 100 countries, reflecting significant shifts in global academic performance. The latest edition shows the growing influence of Asian universities, with several securing prominent positions in the top 50 globally.

The National University of Singapore (NUS) has retained its position among the global elite, securing the 8th rank with an overall score of 95.9. Close behind, the University of Hong Kong (HKU) holds the 11th position with a score of 94.2, while Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) follows at 12th with 93.7 points.

China continues its strong presence, with Peking University at 14th (92.6), and Tsinghua University rising to 17th with a score of 91.2. Fudan University, another univeristy from China, climbed nine spots to reach the 30th position, while the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) secured the 32nd rank.

Japan's University of Tokyo shares the 36th position with a score of 85.8, and Seoul National University from South Korea closely follows at 38th with 85.6. Other notable entries from Asia include the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) at 44th (84.8), Zhejiang University at 49th, and Yonsei University at 50th with 82.9 points.

Here's the list of top 10 Asian universities

National University of Singapore The University of Hong Kong Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Peking University, China Tsinghua University, China Fudan University in Shanghai, China (Mainland) The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) The University of Tokyo Seoul National University The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

This year's rankings introduced a new International Student Diversity (ISD) metric as an unweighted indicator. It evaluates both the proportion and nationality spread of international students, aiming to recognise institutions fostering globally inclusive academic environments.

In terms of regional progress, Hong Kong SAR and Ireland have been identified as among the most improved education systems in this year's review, indicating broader global advancement in higher education standards.