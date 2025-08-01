What Are The Top 10 Cities For Students In Asia? Here's The List

In a major shift from last year, Seoul has emerged as the best city for students in the QS Best Student Cities Rankings 2026, replacing London at the top. With this, the top two spots are now held by Asian cities, as Tokyo takes second place worldwide.

Seoul scored a perfect 100 overall, performing strongly across all key parameters, with Employer Activity at 93.3, Desirability at 90.2, and Affordability at 51.8. Its student-friendly environment and globally recognised academic institutions have played a major role in securing this position.

What sets Seoul apart?

According to QS and academic experts, Korean universities are known for their flexible and student-centric teaching methods. Professors often use theory with practical activities, such as group discussions, projects, and presentations, encouraging active student participation.

Tokyo, now ranked second, received an overall score of 99.9. It leads in Employer Activity with a perfect score of 100, and also scores high on Desirability (91) and Student View (87.1), making it a strong contender for international students.

Other Top Student Cities in Asia:

Singapore (Rank 11): With a strong Student View score of 93.8 and Desirability at 89.8, it continues to be a popular destination despite low affordability (28.7).

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Rank 12): Recognised for its high affordability (73) and balanced education offerings.

Beijing, China (Rank 13): Stands out with Employer Activity at 90.2 and a strong Affordability score of 76.

Also the top-ranked student cities are:

Taipei (Taiwan)

Hong Kong SAR

Kyoto and Shanghai (China Mainland)

Bangkok (Thailand)

The latest rankings highlights the growing prominence of Asian cities in global education, driven by academic excellence, job opportunities, and student satisfaction.