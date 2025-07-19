Planning To Study In Germany? Here Are Top Cities For International Students

Germany has emerged as a preferred study-abroad destination, especially for Indian students. As per recent data, international students make up about 13% of the total student population in Germany. Of these, Indian students lead the pack with 42,578 enrolments, followed by China with 39,137.

What draws students to Germany is not just the globally ranked universities but also factors like affordability, quality of life, career prospects, and a diverse student environment. For those exploring their options, the QS Best Student Cities Rankings 2026 can be a helpful guide in identifying ideal cities for studying in Germany.

Top German Cities in QS Best Student Cities 2026

Munich (Global Rank: 4)



Munich ranks fourth globally in the QS Best Student Cities 2026. It scores highly for desirability, employer activity, and overall affordability.

Leading universities:

Technical University of Munich (QS rank: 22)

Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (QS rank: 58)

While living costs in Munich are on the higher side compared to cities like Berlin or even London, its excellent infrastructure and high standard of living make it an attractive choice. The city is also a major economic hub, home to global giants such as BMW, Allianz, Deloitte, and Accenture-making it ideal for career growth. In employer activity, Munich ranks 90 in the QS index.

Berlin (Global Rank: 7)

Berlin is another top performer, placed seventh globally in the rankings. It is home to three universities featured in the QS World University Rankings:

Freie Universität Berlin (QS rank: 88)

Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin (QS rank: 130)

Technische Universität Berlin (QS rank: 145)

Berlin's QS Performance Highlights:

Student View: 100

Student Mix: 77.6

Employer Activity: 85.5

Desirability: 84.2

Affordability: 53.7

The city scores the highest in the "Student View" category, indicating strong satisfaction levels among students. Its thriving cultural life, affordable education, and rich academic legacy make Berlin a top choice for international students.

Stuttgart (Global Rank: 119)



Stuttgart, the capital of Baden-Württemberg, is also gaining popularity among international students. About 17% of its student population is from outside Germany.

Key universities:

Universität Stuttgart (QS rank: 355)

University of Hohenheim (QS range: 801-1000)

In QS rankings, Stuttgart stands out particularly for desirability (ranked 26th globally) and student experience. With a strong industrial presence and academic resources, it offers a balanced student lifestyle.

No Tuition Fees At Public Universities

One major benefit for international students in Germany is that most public universities do not charge tuition fees at the undergraduate level-regardless of the student's nationality.