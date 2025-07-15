QS Best Student Cities 2026: Seoul Ranks 1; Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, And Chennai In Top 150

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Best Student Cities Ranking 2026 has been announced, and Seoul has taken the top spot as the best city in the world for students. This is a significant change, as London, which was previously the best, has now dropped to third place. Tokyo has secured the second spot, marking a historic moment as both the top-ranked cities are now in Asia.

The rankings are determined by Quacquarelli Symonds, a renowned analyst of global higher education. They assess cities based on several key factors, including affordability, diversity of students, desirability of the city, quality of universities, and job opportunities available to students after graduation.

Top 15 Cities in QS Best Student Cities 2026



1. Seoul, South Korea

2. Tokyo, Japan

3. London, United Kingdom

4. Munich, Germany

5. Melbourne, Australia

6. Sydney, Australia

7. Berlin, Germany

7. Paris, France

9. Zurich, Switzerland

10. Vienna, Austria

11. Singapore

12. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

13. Beijing, China (Mainland)

14. Taipei, Taiwan

15. Boston, United States

Indian Cities In The Global Top 150

India has made a notable impact in the rankings, with four cities securing spots in the global top 150. These cities include Mumbai at rank 98, Delhi at rank 104, Bangalore at rank 108, and Chennai at rank 128.

These cities were recognised for their growing education infrastructure, vibrant student communities, and improving global perception.

The QS rankings provide a helpful guide for students looking to pursue higher education abroad or in India. Factors like living costs, career opportunities, and quality of life are all considered, helping students make better-informed decisions.