World's Best Student City: How To Study In Seoul, Here's Step-By-Step Guide

Many students dream of pursuing higher education abroad. International colleges offer better career opportunities, higher salaries, quality education, a global learning environment, and cultural exposure that can shape a student's future.

However, choosing where to study is not just about picking a university. The city itself plays an important role. Factors such as the city's reputation, safety, lifestyle, cost of living, and job opportunities should be carefully considered before making a decision.

According to the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Best Student Cities Ranking 2026, Seoul has taken the number one spot, overtaking London which ranked first last year. The QS ranking evaluates cities based on cost of living, student diversity, quality of universities, cultural appeal, and career opportunities after graduation.

Why Choose Seoul

Job Prospects

Seoul is a hub for technology, business, and innovation. Key districts like Gangnam and Digital Media City host some of the biggest tech companies in the world. The city's trade markets also offer opportunities in business, retail, and export sectors.

Cost of Study

According to the QS Top Universities website, the average tuition fee for an international student in Seoul is around 6,300 US dollars (approximately Rs 5,52,251) per year. While living expenses vary depending on lifestyle, affordable student accommodations and part-time job options make it easier to manage costs.

A 24-Hour City

Seoul is famously vibrant and never sleeps. Whether it is late-night study, food markets, or entertainment hubs, there is always something to do at any hour.

Spiritual Connect

For students seeking peace of mind, the city offers serene Buddhist temples where one can meditate, relax, and recharge amidst hectic schedules.

Top Universities in Seoul (QS University Ranking)

Seoul National University

Yonsei University

Korea University

Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU)

Hanyang University

Kyung Hee University

Sejong University

Chung-Ang University (CAU)

Ewha Womans University

Sogang University

Dongguk University

Konkuk University

Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS)

University of Seoul

Step-by-Step Application Process

Research universities by visiting their official websites to check available programs, eligibility criteria, and tuition fees

Prepare required documents, which usually include academic transcripts, passport, and proof of English or Korean proficiency such as IELTS or TOPIK scores

Apply online through the university's dedicated admission portal for international students

Pay the application fee, which varies depending on the institution

Wait for the admission decision. Some universities may conduct interviews either online or in person.

Apply for a student visa (D-2) at the South Korean embassy once you receive your acceptance letter

Arrange accommodation and manage finances before arrival by exploring dormitories or shared apartments



With its world-class universities, safe environment, vibrant lifestyle, and booming job market, Seoul stands out as the best student city in the world. For those aiming to study abroad, it offers a perfect blend of academic excellence and cultural richness, making it a top destination for 2025 and beyond.