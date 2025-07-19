These Are The Top 10 Study Abroad Destinations

The latest QS Best Student Cities 2026 ranking has brought a significant shift in global academic hubs, with Seoul securing the number one spot for the first time. The South Korean capital has overtaken London, which held the top position for six consecutive years. Tokyo has retained its place at number two, reinforcing Asia's growing influence in global higher education.

The rankings, which evaluated 150 cities based on factors such as university quality, affordability, desirability, and student mix, show London dropping to third-largely due to a sharp decline in affordability. It now ranks 137th in this metric, a key reason for its fall.

Meanwhile, Asian cities have made some of the biggest gains. Kuala Lumpur secured the 12th position, entering the top 15 for the first time. Beijing and Taipei achieved their highest-ever positions at 13th and 14th, respectively, while Hong Kong leapt five spots to claim the 17th position.

European cities continue to maintain strong standings, with Munich (4), Berlin (7), Zurich (9), and Vienna (10) all in the top 10. Australia also remains a popular destination, with Melbourne and Sydney ranked fifth and sixth.

While India's presence is growing in the QS World University Rankings, with a 390% rise in the number of featured institutions over the past decade, the country's major cities continue to lag in the QS Student Cities list. Mumbai placed last at 150, followed closely by Delhi (147), Chennai (146), and Bengaluru (148).

Despite low scores in student diversity, QS noted that Indian cities are gradually establishing themselves as emerging destinations for globally connected education and professional opportunities.

Top 10 QS Best Student Cities 2026: