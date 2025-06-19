India has achieved an all-time high in the QS World University Rankings, with 54 institutions featured in the 2026 list - a significant rise from 46 in 2025 and 45 in 2024. With this, India has become the fourth most represented nation globally, following the United States, the United Kingdom, and China.

Eight Indian universities are new entrants this year, the highest from any country, marking India's position as the fastest-growing G20 nation in the QS rankings, with a remarkable 390% increase in representation over the past decade.

IIT Delhi Tops the List of Indian Institutions

Leading the Indian contingent is the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, which has climbed to the 123rd position globally, jointly ranked with the Georgia Institute of Technology, USA. This marks the institute's highest-ever rank, up from 197th in 2024 and 150th in 2025. IIT Delhi performed strongly in Employer Reputation (50th globally), Citations per Faculty (86th), and Academic Reputation (142nd).

IITs and IISc Dominate Indian Representation

IIT Bombay, although down from its all-time high of 118 last year, continues to feature in the global top 130, ranking 129th overall. It retains a strong Employer Reputation ranking at 39th worldwide. Meanwhile, IIT Madras recorded a remarkable jump of 47 spots to reach 180th, entering the global top 200 for the first time.

Top 10 Indian Institutes in QS World University Rankings 2026

IIT Delhi - Rank 123

IIT Bombay - Rank 129

IIT Madras - Rank 180

IIT Kharagpur - Rank 215

IISc Bangalore - Rank 219

IIT Kanpur - Rank 222

University of Delhi - Rank 328

IIT Guwahati - Rank 334

IIT Roorkee - Rank 339

Anna University - Rank 465

Non-IITs Make Their Mark

Among non-IIT institutions, the University of Delhi ranked 328th, while Anna University from Tamil Nadu entered the top 500 with a global rank of 465.

Nearly half (48%) of India's ranked institutions improved their positions this year, reflecting broader systemic reforms and increased academic investment. Five Indian universities made it to the global top 100 for Employer Reputation, and eight institutions secured a place among the top 100 globally for Citations per Faculty - a research quality metric - achieving an average score of 43.7, ahead of Germany, the UK, and the US.