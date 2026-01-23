Top Indian Universities In THE World University Rankings By Subject 2026

- Times Higher Education released the World University Rankings by Subject 2026 with UK and US leading globally
- Indian Institute of Science tops Indian engineering and computer science categories in the 2026 rankings
- Amity University leads in Business and Economics
Times Higher Education (THE) recently released the World University Rankings 2026 based on subject. The World University Rankings by Subject 2026 use the same broad methodology as the overall World University Rankings 2026, with 18 performance indicators across teaching, research, knowledge transfer and internationalisation.
The top rankings in all subjects is majorly dominated by universities from the UK and the US.
The rankings also features best universities from India in various categories such a Engineering, Health Science, Psychology etc
The following are the top three universities from India ranked in the various categories:
Engineering
In India, the best engineering university is Indian Institute of Science with a global rank between 201-250. Lovely Professional University with a global rank between 251-300 ranks second and Graphic Era University with 301-400 is at third place.
Business and Economics
Amity University, Noida is the best university in Business and Economics subject. The university has a global rank between 301-400. Lovely Professional University between 301-400 ranks second followed by Aligarh Muslim University at third.
Computer Science
Indian Institute of Science with a global rank of 96 ranks at the top in Computer Science subject. Amity University follows second while Jamia Millia Islamia ranks third.
Medical and Health
Central University of Punjab with a global rank between 251-300 is the best in Medical and Health subject. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences follows second with Amity University at third place.
Arts and Humanities
University of Delhi is the best ranking in Arts and Humanities category. Jawaharlal Nehru University occupies the second place while Jadavpur University ranks at the third.
Law
OP Jindal Global University and University of Delhi are the only two universities placed in THE Ranking under Law subject. OP Jindal has a global ranking between 251-300, while University of Delhi ranks between 301-400.
Education
Under Education subject, Chitkara University ranks first with a global rank between 301-400. University of Delhi ranks second and Shivaji University Kolhapur ranks third.
Psychology
University of Delhi is the top ranking in Psychology category, followed by OP Jindal Global University at the second place and Christ University at the third place.
Social Science
Lovely Professional University is the best ranking in Social Science subject. Symbiosis International University ranks at the second place and Bharathiar University occupies the third place.
Life Science
In Life Sciences, Banaras Hindu University ranks first, Indian Institute of Science ranks at the second place, while Aligarh Muslim University is third.
Physical Science
Indian Institute of Science is the best in Physical Sciences, Lovely Professional ranks second while Jamia Milia Islamia ranks third.