THE Rankings 2026: Top Engineering Universities In India

Harvard tops engineering rankings in THE World University 2026

THE has released the World University Rankings 2026 based on subject.
  • Harvard University ranks best globally in engineering in THE World University Rankings 2026
  • University of Oxford is second, with MIT and Stanford tied for third place in engineering
  • University of Cambridge holds fifth position in global engineering rankings
New Delhi:

Times Higher Education (THE) has released the World University Rankings 2026 based on subject. As per the rankings, Harvard University ranks the best in engineering, followed by University of Oxford at the second place. Massachusetts Institute of  Technology and Stanford University jointly rank at the third place. University of Cambridge ranks at the fifth place in engineering. 

The top rankings in all subjects is majorly dominated by universities from the UK and the US. 

In India, the best engineering university is Indian Institute of Science with a global rank between 201-250. Lovely Professional University with a global rank between 251-300 ranks second and Graphic Era University with 301-400 ranks third.  

The following is the list of top Indian universities in Engineering:

Top Engineering universities in India as per rankings

  1. Indian Institute of Science
  2. Lovely Professional University
  3. Graphic Era University
  4. Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
  5. Aligarh Muslim University
  6. Chitkara University
  7. Jamia Millia Islamia
  8. SIMATS - Saveetha Institute of Medical And Technical Sciences
  9. Sharda University
  10. UPES
  11. Amity University, Noida
  12. GLA University
  13. Indian Institute of Technology Indore
  14. International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad
  15. Shiksha 'O'Anushandhan
  16. Symbiosis International University
  17. VIT University
  18. Amity University,  Gurugram
  19. Anna  University
  20. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

The World University Rankings by Subject 2026 use the same broad methodology as the overall World University Rankings 2026, with 18 performance indicators across teaching, research, knowledge transfer and internationalisation. 
 

