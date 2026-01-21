THE Rankings 2026: Top Engineering Universities In India

Times Higher Education (THE) has released the World University Rankings 2026 based on subject. As per the rankings, Harvard University ranks the best in engineering, followed by University of Oxford at the second place. Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University jointly rank at the third place. University of Cambridge ranks at the fifth place in engineering.

The top rankings in all subjects is majorly dominated by universities from the UK and the US.

In India, the best engineering university is Indian Institute of Science with a global rank between 201-250. Lovely Professional University with a global rank between 251-300 ranks second and Graphic Era University with 301-400 ranks third.

The following is the list of top Indian universities in Engineering:

Top Engineering universities in India as per rankings

Indian Institute of Science Lovely Professional University Graphic Era University Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences Aligarh Muslim University Chitkara University Jamia Millia Islamia SIMATS - Saveetha Institute of Medical And Technical Sciences Sharda University UPES Amity University, Noida GLA University Indian Institute of Technology Indore International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad Shiksha 'O'Anushandhan Symbiosis International University VIT University Amity University, Gurugram Anna University Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani

The World University Rankings by Subject 2026 use the same broad methodology as the overall World University Rankings 2026, with 18 performance indicators across teaching, research, knowledge transfer and internationalisation.

