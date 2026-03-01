Scientists Develop Oxygen-Tolerant Bacteria To Fight Cancer

Researchers from the University of Waterloo have reported a new approach in the fight against cancer. They are studying engineered bacteria that can attack tumours from the inside out. This method focuses on using bacteria to target a specific weakness found in solid cancers. This new technique was developed to address a key weakness of solid tumours. When tumour cells grow too rapidly and lack adequate blood supply, many cells die. This creates an oxygen-deficient region in the tumour's core. This environment is ideal for the survival and growth of certain bacteria, reported Newsweek.

Researchers are working with a bacterium called Clostridium sporogenes. This bacterium is commonly found in soil and can only survive in oxygen-free conditions. Since oxygen levels are very low in the core of many solid tumours, this location proves favorable for the bacteria's growth.

Once inside the tumour, this bacterium multiplies rapidly and begins destroying cancerous tissue from within. Thus, it is able to attack the tumour from within.

The idea of using bacteria to treat tumours has long been a subject of research. However, previous attempts have encountered a major problem. Although Clostridium sporogenes can thrive in the inner parts of tumours, it cannot survive on the outer edges, where oxygen is present in small quantities. Therefore, it dies before it can completely destroy the tumour.

To overcome this challenge, scientists added a gene from a related bacterium. This gene gives Clostridium sporogenes a greater oxygen tolerance. After this change, the bacteria can survive longer when they move to the outer parts of the tumour, where oxygen is relatively high.

Safety Concerns

However, making the bacteria oxygen-tolerant also brings with it a new concern. If the added gene is activated prematurely, the bacteria can survive even in parts of the body where oxygen is abundant, such as the bloodstream. This situation is inconsistent with the intended treatment and could pose a risk.

Researchers are continuing to study this technology to ensure the safe and effective use of engineered bacteria in cancer treatment.