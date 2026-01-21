Times Higher Education Releases Subject-Wise Rankings Of Top Universities

Times Higher Education (THE) has released the World University Rankings 2026 based on subject. The World University Rankings by Subject 2026 use the same broad methodology as the overall World University Rankings 2026, with 18 performance indicators across teaching, research, knowledge transfer and internationalisation.

The top rankings in all subjects is majorly dominated by universities from the UK and the US.

Also Read | Top 10 Global Universities Featured In World University Rankings 2026

As per the rankings, Harvard University has ranked the best in engineering and life sciences. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has topped in the list of arts and humanities, business & economics and social sciences.

Also Read | Harvard University Drops To Third Place In Global Ranking 2025

Oxford is the best university in medical & health and computer science. Stanford ranked number one in education and law and California Institute of Technology topped in physical sciences. The University of Oxford is the best in computer science and medical & health, while the University of Cambridge tops in psychology.

The US occupied 68 of the 111 top, while UK has 29 institutions. China has gained three more in 2026.

Also Read | QS World University Rankings 2026: Top Institutions In India

As per the information shared by THE, universities across Asia continue to improve in STEM fields and are rising faster than their European and North American competitors in other areas such as the arts.

Here is the list of top universities in various subjects: