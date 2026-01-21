Advertisement

Times Higher Education Releases Subject-Wise Rankings Of Top Universities

Harvard tops engineering and life sciences in THE World Rankings by Subject 2026.

Read Time: 3 mins
Times Higher Education Releases Subject-Wise Rankings Of Top Universities
Oxford is the best university in medical & health and computer science.
  • Times Higher Education released the World University Rankings by Subject 2026 using 18 performance indicators
  • Harvard leads in engineering and life sciences, MIT tops arts, humanities, business, and social sciences
  • Oxford ranks best in medical, health, and computer science; Stanford excels in education and law
New Delhi:

Times Higher Education (THE) has released the World University Rankings 2026 based on subject. The World University Rankings by Subject 2026 use the same broad methodology as the overall World University Rankings 2026, with 18 performance indicators across teaching, research, knowledge transfer and internationalisation. 

The top rankings in all subjects is majorly dominated by universities from the UK and the US. 

As per the rankings, Harvard University has ranked the best in engineering and life sciences.  Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has topped in the list of arts and humanities, business & economics and social sciences.

Oxford is the best university in medical & health and computer science. Stanford ranked number one in education and law and California Institute of Technology topped in physical sciences.  The University of Oxford is the best in computer science and medical & health, while the University of Cambridge tops in psychology. 

The US occupied 68 of the 111 top, while UK has 29 institutions. China has gained three more in 2026.

As per the information shared by THE, universities across Asia continue to improve in STEM fields and are rising faster than their European and North American competitors in other areas such as the arts.

Here is the list of top universities in various subjects:   

RankingTop institutionCountry/territory
Business and EconomicsMassachusetts Institute of Technology United States
Arts and HumanitiesMassachusetts Institute of Technology United States

Medical and Health		University of OxfordUnited Kingdom
Computer Science
University of Oxford		United Kingdom
Psychology
University of Cambridge		United Kingdom
Education Studies
Stanford University		United States

Engineering		Harvard UniversityUnited States
LawStanford UniversityUnited States
Life SciencesHarvard UniversityUnited States
Physical SciencesCalifornia Institute of TechnologyUnited States
Social SciencesMassachusetts Institute of Technology 
 		United States

Key Highlights Of World University Rankings 2026

  • University of Oxford retains its top position for the tenth consecutive year, largely due to its exceptional research environment score.
  • Princeton University rises to joint third place, marking the only US university to reach its best-ever ranking this year.
  • China now has five universities in the top 40, an increase from three last year, while its top institutions maintain strong positions.
  • Hong Kong secures a record six spots within the top 200, reflecting notable improvements in teaching metrics.
  • India now ranks second globally in terms of the number of universities featured, behind only the United States.
World University Rankings 2026, Times Higher Education, Harvard University
