QS World University Rankings 2026: Top Institutions In India

IIT Delhi with a global ranking of 123 is ranked first in the country as per QS World University Rankings 2026. It is the best institution in India with an overall score of 65.5. IIT Bombay follows second and IIT Madras is third with a global rank of 129 and 180 respectively.

The following is the list of top institutions in India as per QS Ranking 2026:

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) Indian Institute of Science Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) University of Delhi Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR) Anna University Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences Indian Institute of Technology Indore Jawaharlal Nehru University Indian Institute of Technology BHU Varanasi (IIT BHU Varanasi) Savitribai Phule Pune University Chandigarh University Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) University of Mumbai Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani Jadavpur University Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, India Symbiosis International (Deemed University) National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli Jamia Millia Islamia Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology University of Calcutta Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) University of Hyderabad Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka, India O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU)

India is one of only four higher education systems that have more than 100 universities in the rankings that feature 2,000 universities.

The QS World University Sustainability Rankings is an annual ranking produced by QS, a global higher education analytics firm, that evaluates universities based on their commitment to and performance in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) sustainability.

The ranking evaluates institutions on multiple impacts, including environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. Nearly 2,000 institutions worldwide were assessed in this edition. Lund University in Sweden topped the rankings with a perfect score of 100.

