Advertisement

QS World University Rankings 2026: Top Institutions In India

IIT Bombay and IIT Madras secure second and third positions in India with global ranks of 129 and 180 respectively.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
QS World University Rankings 2026: Top Institutions In India
India is one of only four higher education systems.
  • IIT Delhi ranks first in India with a global rank of 123 and score of 65.5
  • IIT Bombay and IIT Madras hold second and third positions globally at 129 and 180
  • India has over 100 universities featured in the QS World University Rankings 2026
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

IIT Delhi with a global ranking of 123 is ranked first in the country as per QS World University Rankings 2026. It is the best institution in India with an overall score of 65.5.  IIT Bombay follows second and IIT Madras is third with a global rank of 129 and 180 respectively. 

The following is the list of top institutions in India as per QS Ranking 2026: 

  1. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD)
  2. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)
  3.  Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM)
  4. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)
  5. Indian Institute of Science
  6. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK)
  7. University of Delhi
  8. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG)
  9. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR)
  10. Anna University
  11. Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences
  12. Indian Institute of Technology Indore
  13. Jawaharlal Nehru University
  14. Indian Institute of Technology BHU Varanasi (IIT BHU Varanasi)
  15. Savitribai Phule Pune University
  16. Chandigarh University
  17. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH)
  18. University of Mumbai
  19. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
  20. Jadavpur University
  21. Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, India
  22. Symbiosis International (Deemed University)
  23. National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
  24. Jamia Millia Islamia
  25. Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology
  26. University of Calcutta
  27. Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN)
  28. University of Hyderabad
  29. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka, India
  30. O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU)

India is one of only four higher education systems that have more than 100 universities in the rankings that feature 2,000 universities.

The QS World University Sustainability Rankings is an annual ranking produced by QS, a global higher education analytics firm, that evaluates universities based on their commitment to and performance in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) sustainability.

The ranking evaluates institutions on multiple impacts, including environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. Nearly 2,000 institutions worldwide were assessed in this edition. Lund University in Sweden topped the rankings with a perfect score of 100.
 

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
QS Ranking 2026, QS Ranking, Top Institutions In India
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com