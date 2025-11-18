IIT Delhi Leads Indian Institutes in QS World University Sustainability Rankings 2026

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, among ten IITs across India has been ranked in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Sustainability Rankings 2026.

IIT Delhi secured 205th position with an overall score of 83.1, followed by IIT Bombay at 235th rank with a score of 81.4, IIT Kharagpur at 236th rank with 81.3, IIT Madras at 305th rank with 77.3, IIT Kanpur at 310th rank with 78.0, IIT Roorkee at 352nd rank with 74.9, IIT (BHU) Varanasi at 672nd rank with 62.5 and IIT Hyderabad at 792nd rank with 58.7. IIT Gandhinagar and IIT Guwahati are also included in the list.

The ranking evaluates institutions on multiple impacts, including environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. Nearly 2,000 institutions worldwide were assessed in this edition. Lund University in Sweden topped the rankings with a perfect score of 100.

The QS World University Sustainability Rankings is an annual ranking produced by QS, a global higher education analytics firm, that evaluates universities based on their commitment to and performance in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) sustainability