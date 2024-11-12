QS Rankings 2025: IIT Delhi Replaces IIT Bombay To Become India's Top University

IIT Delhi has emerged as the top institution in the country followed by IIT Bombay in the QS World University Rankings 2025. The QS Rankings for this year highlighted India's impressive upward trajectory in higher education across Asia. Two institutions have been placed within the top 50 and seven in the top 100 rankings.

IIT Delhi has achieved the highest ranking for India moving up to 44th place from 46th last year. The institute had an impressive employer reputation score of 99%. IIT Bombay followed second with an employer reputation score of 99.5% and an academic reputation score of 96.6%. IIT Delhi ranks at the 44th place, while IIT Bombay is the second best institution in the country with 48th position.

The University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) achieved the most significant improvement among Indian institutions, climbing 70 spots to 148th.

Five institutions, including IIT Madras (56), IIT Kharagpur (60), Indian Institute of Science (62), IIT Kanpur (67), and University of Delhi (81), are placed in the top 100.

Institutions such as IIT Guwahati, IIT Roorkee, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Chandigarh University (120), UPES (148), and Vellore Institute of Technology are placed in the top 150.

The University of Delhi has improved its ranking, moving up from 94th to 81st, achieving a high score of 96.4% in the International Research Network.

Anna University achieved a perfect score of 100 in the Papers Per Faculty indicator, emphasizing high research output.

Around 15 universities scored above 99% in the staff with PhD indicator, underscoring the high standard of education and teaching.

North Eastern Hill University and University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore attained a perfect score of 100 in faculty-student indicator, demonstrating top-tier academic credibility.

