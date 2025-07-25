Advertisement

IIT Bombay Or IIT Delhi? 2025 Branch-Wise Opening And Closing Rank Comparison

IIT Bombay or IIT Delhi: By looking at this year's opening and closing ranks, students can get an idea of the ranks they might need next year to secure a seat at IIT Delhi or IIT Bombay.

IIT Bombay Or IIT Delhi? Opening and closing ranks show the range between the highest and lowest ranks at which candidates got admission into different programs at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay are among the top Indian institutes, ranked 1 and 2 in the NIRF rankings 2024 and ranked 123 and 129 globally in the QS World University Rankings 2026.

Below is a list of opening and closing ranks for different programs at IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay, as per Round 6 of the 2025 counselling process. (Note: These are for the Open Category only, which does not consider gender.)

Institute        Program                       Opening Rank      Closing Rank


IIT Bombay     Chemical                       601            2464
                     Engineering( 4 years)    

IIT Delhi        Chemical Engineering     1904            2548 
                     (4 years)

IIT Bombay     Civil Engineering
                          (4 years)                2,666              4,250

IIT Delhi      Civil Engineering
                       ( 4 years)                  3,244             4,302


IIT Bombay     Computer Science
                and Engineering (4-year)      1                  66

IIT Delhi       Computer Science              24              126
                and Engineering (4-year)


IIT Bombay     Electrical Engineering
                        (4 years)                    106                 433

IIT Delhi          Electrical Engineering     365                 605


IIT Bombay       Engineering Physics      122                1539

IIT Delhi            Engineering Physics      1393               2565

IIT Delhi And IIT Bombay Comparison On Opening, Closing Ranks

  • For core branches like Civil and Chemical, the competition between both IITs is tight, with no clear favorite.
  • Both IITs are in metro cities, but Mumbai's reputation as a tech and business hub may slightly influence students choosing Bombay for CSE, EE, and interdisciplinary branches.
  • While both institutes are among the best in the country, IIT Bombay appears to be the more preferred choice for Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, and Engineering Physics, based on the 2025 Round 6 rank data. IIT Delhi continues to hold strong in core engineering branches, showing balanced competition.
