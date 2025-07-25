IIT Bombay Or IIT Delhi? 2025 Branch-Wise Opening And Closing Rank Comparison

IIT Bombay Or IIT Delhi? Opening and closing ranks show the range between the highest and lowest ranks at which candidates got admission into different programs at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay are among the top Indian institutes, ranked 1 and 2 in the NIRF rankings 2024 and ranked 123 and 129 globally in the QS World University Rankings 2026.
By looking at this year's opening and closing ranks, students can get an idea of the ranks they might need next year to secure a seat at IIT Delhi or IIT Bombay.
Below is a list of opening and closing ranks for different programs at IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay, as per Round 6 of the 2025 counselling process. (Note: These are for the Open Category only, which does not consider gender.)
Institute Program Opening Rank Closing Rank
IIT Bombay Chemical 601 2464
Engineering( 4 years)
IIT Delhi Chemical Engineering 1904 2548
(4 years)
IIT Bombay Civil Engineering
(4 years) 2,666 4,250
IIT Delhi Civil Engineering
( 4 years) 3,244 4,302
IIT Bombay Computer Science
and Engineering (4-year) 1 66
IIT Delhi Computer Science 24 126
and Engineering (4-year)
IIT Bombay Electrical Engineering
(4 years) 106 433
IIT Delhi Electrical Engineering 365 605
IIT Bombay Engineering Physics 122 1539
IIT Delhi Engineering Physics 1393 2565
IIT Delhi And IIT Bombay Comparison On Opening, Closing Ranks
- For core branches like Civil and Chemical, the competition between both IITs is tight, with no clear favorite.
- Both IITs are in metro cities, but Mumbai's reputation as a tech and business hub may slightly influence students choosing Bombay for CSE, EE, and interdisciplinary branches.
- While both institutes are among the best in the country, IIT Bombay appears to be the more preferred choice for Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, and Engineering Physics, based on the 2025 Round 6 rank data. IIT Delhi continues to hold strong in core engineering branches, showing balanced competition.