IIT Bombay Launches Professional Certificate Programs In Cybersecurity And Software Development

IIT Bombay Launches New Programs: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay on Monday announced the launch of its flagship Professional Certificate Programs in Cybersecurity and Software Development. According to the institute, these are 12-month, fully online programs with proctored on-campus exams, designed for working professionals, college faculty and students in third or fourth year in engineering or computer science related area.

IIT aims to build expertise and real-world job readiness in high-impact domains with the help of this Professional Certificate Programs in Cybersecurity and Software Development.

"We are bridging the critical skill gap our country faces through rigorous, accessible and highly hands-on learning," said Kameswari Chebrolu, Lead Faculty for the programs.

The participants of this program will be able to complete three structured courses delivered by IIT Bombay faculty. Additionally, the industry-aligned curriculum emphasizes weekly hands-on labs designed to closely replicate professional work environments and tools used in leading organizations.

IIT, Bombay claims that India's cybersecurity market expected to surpass USD 10 billion by 2025 and software development powering innovation across sectors, these program prepare learners for high-demand roles, including; Full-Stack Developer, Security Analyst, Security Architect, DevSecOps Engineer, and more.

The applications for both the program are now open and the course is expected to start by September 1, 2025.

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, set up in 1958 as the second IIT, is recognised worldwide as a leader in the field of science and engineering education and research. The Institute was granted the status of 'Institution of Eminence' by the Ministry of Education (the then Ministry of Human Resources Development) on July 9, 2018.

The Institute has 17 academic departments, 35 other academic entities (Centres/ Programmes/ Academic facilities/ Hubs/ Externally funded centres and Labs) and three schools. Over the last six decades, more than 75,000 engineers and scientists have graduated from the Institute.