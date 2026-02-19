Rs 4 Lakh UKG Fees Shocks IIT Bombay Graduate: "Perhaps AI Tutors Will Make It Affordable"

Aviral Bhatnagar, an IIT Bombay alumnus and founder of AJVC, a pre-seed venture capital firm, was shocked to learn about the high fees charged for Upper Kindergarten (UKG) education in Mumbai.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bhatnagar said his cousin's daughter is currently enrolled in a school with an annual fee of Rs 4 lakh, which is roughly half of what he paid for his entire four-year Bachelor of Technology degree at IIT Bombay.

"Cousin told me her daughter's UKG fees are crossing 4L/yr in Mumbai. My fees at IIT Bombay were half that for the entirety of the 4 years," he wrote in the post. "Education costs are the hidden inflation that no one is talking about. Perhaps AI tutors will make it affordable again."

The post on UKG fees has sparked a debate on social media, with many questioning the justification for such high costs at the preschool level.

Social media reaction

The post, shared on Wednesday, went viral on social media with over 79,400 with one day. Dozens of users commented on the post, with many comparing the fees to their own educational expenses, highlighting the rising costs of education.

"Education, marriage, medical - most profitable business in India. Govt schools and hospitals are in worst conditions to boost private schools and hospitals. India is only for rich people."

"This has nothing to do with inflation but with status. Let people have their fun. You don't have to send your child to a school which costs 4l per year."

"Its not education cost inflation but Lifestyle Inflation costs, your cousin is rich already, he wants to send his child to the top nursery school," a third user wrote, further saying that "schools charge fees based on how much parents make and it school owners know I earn 1 cr per annum, they will charge me more."

"Homeschooling is best and cheapest way to educated your kids. do consider this option," the user suggested.