Watch: Australian Vlogger Shares Why Everyone Should Visit "Safe And Diverse" India

An Australian travel vlogger has shared a list of reasons why everyone in the world should travel to India at least once. In an Instagram video, the content creator named Duncan McNaught urged the online users to "just go to India" if they want some perspective on the world. From snowy mountains to sandy deserts, from beaches to waterfalls, McNaught said India is the No. 1 place and has everything.

"It's got amazing food, it's affordable. People will take you in and treat you like family. You can hitchhike across the whole country, like I actually don't know what it doesn't have," he said in the video. "It's got the craziest festivals and amusement rides you can ever imagine. You can genuinely have everything."

In the caption, he wrote, "This is your sign to visit India because it's genuinely the safest most affordable and diverse place to travel to #india"

Watch the video here:

"If you are a young backpacker, and you want some perspective on the world, just go to India," he said in the recently posted video, which has gone viral on social media, with 395,000 views and thousands of comments. In the comment sections, users have praised him for his perspective on India.

"After living in the United States for years, where life is structured, efficient, and predictable. India gently shakes something inside me. It reminds me that life is not always meant to be optimised. sometimes it's meant to be felt," one user wrote in the comment section.

"I feel proud to be born in India because our culture, our traditions and values, and the people of our country make our nation special and great," said another user.

"Thanking you, brother I respect your every word because you know the reality of India and also you telling about real India," a third said.