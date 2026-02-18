Video Showing Groom's Family Showering Bride With Lakhs In Cash Goes Viral

A groom and his family showered the bride with lakhs of rupees in cash at their wedding, a video of which is now going viral on social media. The ceremony, which reportedly took place in Tarantaran, Punjab, shows the bride standing at the centre of the venue while the groom and other family members throw bundles of cash into the air.

The groom, who is lovingly holding the bride's hand, is seen taking out the cash from a duffel bag and tossing it. In the video, a member of staff was spotted picking up the pile of cash.

While some reports claimed the amount showered is around Rs 8.5 crore, others, including the DJ, suggested it was around 2-4 lakhs. NDTV can't confirm the exact amount.

Watch the video here:

A video circulating on social media claiming that the groom's family showered the bride with ₹8.5 crore in cash at a Punjabi wedding is fake. The video is from Patti, Tarn Taran. According to the DJ, the total cash collected was around ₹4 lakh, including US dollars. pic.twitter.com/PxXxIV1kAd — BharatXnow (@BharatXnow) February 18, 2026

The viral video has sparked mixed reactions, with some praising the gesture, saying "it's their money, let them do whatever they want". Meanwhile, others criticised it, suggesting the money could have been used to help the poor or needy. "I hope and pray it's AI," one user wrote in the comment section of a video shared on Instagram.

"Give me one crore and I can make some people's lives better," another user suggested. Meanwhile, a third user joked, "Might be fake notes. you never know..."

Nagpur's 'Haldiram Wedding'

Another wedding that is going viral in India is the 'Haldiram wedding'. Vivek Agrawal, son of the world-renowned Haldiram Group owner Kamal Agrawal, recently tied the knot to Kenisha Paliwal at a luxury five-star hotel in Nagpur. The ceremonies are over, but Nagpur's social scene is still buzzing with the grandeur of the wedding, viral online as 'Haldiram wedding'.

Shahid Kapoor's dance performance, the royal decor, and an eight-tier hanging wedding cake stole the show. But the fireworks that happened during the Varmala ceremony captivated online community the most.