This Punjab Village To Give Rs 21,000 Reward For No Alcohol, DJ At Weddings

A gram panchayat in Punjab's Bathinda district has announced to give a cash incentive of Rs 21,000 to families who would not serve liquor and play DJ music at wedding ceremonies.

The decision was taken to encourage villagers not to indulge in wasteful expenditure on marriage functions and curb liquor abuse, Ballo village Sarpanch Amarjit Kaur said on Tuesday .

She said that it is generally seen that quarrels erupt at functions where alcohol is served and loud music is played by disc jockeys (DJs) in villages. Moreover, the loud music also disturbs the studies of students, she added.

"We want to encourage people not to indulge in wasteful expenditure during wedding functions," she said.

The village sarpanch said the panchayat has passed a resolution under which if a family does not serve liquor and play DJ music at wedding functions, it will be given Rs 21,000.

Ballo village has a population of around 5,000 people.

Kaur further said the panchayat has sought from the government to set up a stadium in the village so the youth can be encouraged to take part in sports activities.

"There should be a stadium in the village so that different games can be organised," said the Sarpanch.

The panchayat has also proposed to set up a biogas plant in the village.

Free seeds will be given to farmers who opt for organic farming, she said.

