Ludhiana's Khera Village Becomes Pakistan In Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i>, Locals React

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar still has months to go before it hits the big screen and the high-octane spy thriller is already generating a lot of buzz on social media. A video from the sets of the Aditya Dhar film, which is said to be based on real events, went viral on social media after it was discovered that the sequence shown in the clip was shot in the Khera village of Punjab's Ludhiana district, which was passed off as a place in Pakistan.

What's Happening

In the video, which is doing social media rounds, is from the sets of Dhurandhar in a Punjab village called Khera.

In the clip, Ranveer Singh is seen walking around on a roof of a house which has the Pakistani flag installed on one of its walls. This house is said to be located in an area identified as Khera in Punjab's Ludhiana. The shooting took place for about three to four days.

After Punjabi singer @diljitdosanjh now actor @RanveerOfficial film #Dhurandhar has started facing opposition on social media.Some scenes of film have shot in #Ludhiana in which #Pakistani flags were seen on roof of house.After watching people started raising questions about flag pic.twitter.com/6gN0LKpb7L — Nikita Sareen (@NikitaS_Live) July 15, 2025

The first look of Dhurandhar was released on social media to mark Ranveer Singh's 40th birthday on July 6. The film is set to be released in theatres on December 5.

One of the villagers said that while he didn't know the name of the film, the shooting of some movie starring Ranveer Singh was on in Khera.

"Yes, there was a Pakistani flag in the shot too but we don't have any objection."

Another villager said the production team extensively shot the film in the village. "It was also shot at the port. It looks like a good movie. The shooting went on for around three days. Some of the locals are also part of the film."

A villager said this was the first time that a film was shot in the village. "Ranveer Singh was here to shoot the film... We all felt really good about it."

In A Nutshell

A video of Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has gone viral on social media after it came to light that the scene depicting a Pakistani village was actually shot in a village in Punjab.

(With inputs from Gurpreet Singh Chhina)

