Nagpur's 'Haldiram Wedding': Shahid Kapoor's Dance, Spectacular Fireworks Steal The Show

'The Haldiram wedding': The wedding of Vivek Agarwal and Kenisha Paliwal was organised at the luxury five-star hotel.

  • Vivek Agrawal married Kenisha Paliwal at a luxury hotel in Nagpur
  • The wedding featured Shahid Kapoor's dance and royal decor
  • An eight-tier hanging cake was a highlight of the ceremony
Vivek Agrawal, son of the world-renowned Haldiram Group owner Kamal Agrawal, recently tied the knot to Kenisha Paliwal at a luxury five-star hotel in Nagpur. The ceremonies are over, but Nagpur's social scene is still buzzing with the grandeur of the wedding, viral online as 'Haldiram wedding'.

Shahid Kapoor's dance performance, the royal decor, and an eight-tier hanging wedding cake stole the show. But the fireworks that happened during the Varmala ceremony captivated online community the most. It was quite similar to what we see during the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympic Games. Users on X called it "magical" and "amazing".   

Watch the video here: 

The videos and photos of the ceremonies were widely shared by the guests on social media platforms. BJP leader Hansraj Ahir also attended the wedding and blessed the newlyweds. He shared glimpses from the venue on Instagram. "During the visit to Nagpur, Chairman of Haldiram Group, Shri Shivkishan ji, sent best wishes to the bride and groom for a happy married life," he wrote in the caption.

The videos show Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor grooving to the tunes of Mauja Hi Mauja, Nagada Baja, and other hit numbers during the Sangeet ceremony.

The wedding venue was transformed into a palace-like setting with beautiful floral arrangements, shimmering ice sculptures and massive chandeliers. 

The couple cut an elaborate eight-tier cake crafted by a local bakery. It was hanging upside down.

Social media users reacted to the wedding's grandeur, describing it as one of the most opulent wedding ceremonies the city has witnessed in recent years.

Who is Vivek Agrawal?

Vivek Agrawal is a director within the Haldiram family-owned business empire. He belongs to the Nagpur-based branch of the family, which is led by Shiv Kishan Agrawal.

