Man Teaches Homeless Children On Footpath In Delhi, Video Goes Viral: "Kindness Still Exists"

A video of a man teaching homeless children on a footpath in South Delhi has gone viral on social media. The inspiring video, shared on Instagram, shows the man sitting on the pavement and patiently explaining lessons to children without any formal setup.

"While the world rushes ahead, some souls choose to pause and spread kindness," the user wrote in the caption, adding that the video was captured at Sheikh Sarai, South Delhi. "A man teaching homeless children - not for fame, not for applause, but for humanity. People like him remind us that kindness still exists."

"We are proud of you, sir. And thank you, from this sometimes selfish world," the user concluded the caption. "Thank you from the busy world" was written as the overlay text on the clip.

Watch the video here:

The viral video also reached the teacher, Krishan Kumar, who in the comment section wrote, "Education is everyone's right."

One user in the comment section recognised him, saying he was their class teacher in 10th grade. "I'll always remember how kind and supportive he was. Truly a great teacher and an amazing human being," the user wrote.

Social Media Reaction

The video went viral on social media with over one million views and 110,000 likes. Users took to the comment section to praise the man for taking the time from his busy life for those who need it.

"A sheer gentleman- Educating in return of nothing," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Bro is wealthy in every prospective," another user said.

"This is how change begins one person, one moment, one act of care. a strong nation is built not by power but by empathy. may we see more people like him," a third user wrote.