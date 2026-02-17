Who Is Kenisha Paliwal? Ivy-Educated Executive Marrying Into Haldiram Family

Social media is currently buzzing with clips from the opulent Nagpur wedding of Kenisha Paliwal and Vevek Agrawal, son of Kamal Agrawal (MD of Haldiram Group) and grandson of chairman Shivkishan Agrawal. While the lavish celebration featured a high-energy performance by Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, the public appears to be more curious about the bride's impressive educational and professional background.

Apart from being the new member of India's most famous snack-industry dynasty, Kenisha is a global executive with an Ivy League pedigree and a career built in the competitive world of international logistics.

Who Is Kenisha Paliwal?

Born in India but raised primarily in the United Kingdom, Kenisha is currently serving as the executive director of Delta Corp Holdings, a London-based global logistics business engaged in bulk logistics, energy logistics, asset management and energy transition. Her father, Mudit Paliwal, is the founder and CEO of the company, having previously helped scale companies like Norvic Shipping and Caravel Group to a global level.

Seeking to expand her horizons beyond the UK, Kenisha moved to the United States for six years, a journey that saw her earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University and a Master of Science in Technology Management from Columbia University, as per her LinkedIn account.

"I was raised in the UK, and spent most of my time there. But then I realised that I was getting too comfortable there. So I thought, why not go to the US? If I hate it, I can always come back. I did not hate it there and ended up spending six years there," said Kenisha in an interview, adding that her living experience in Hong Kong and Copenhagen also shaped her career choices.

Also Read | Fans Surprised By SZA's Appearance At Mahashivratri Event: 'She's More Indian Than Me'

She also leads Helixtech Asset Management, a venture inspired by her tenure as an analyst at Goldman Sachs. Her transition from the male-dominated world of global finance and logistics into one of India's most iconic business families marks a new chapter for the Haldiram legacy.

Her marriage to Vevek is being described by social media users as one of the most magnificent ceremonies Nagpur has ever witnessed. Held at the luxury five-star Le Meridien and the family's private Shiv Estate, the event was a viral sensation. Kenisha, meanwhile, joins the Haldiram brand that has its roots in a small shop in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

It was started by Shivkishan Agrawal's grandfather, Ganga Bishan Agarwal, and has grown into one of the country's most iconic snacks and confectionery brands.