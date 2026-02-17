Fans Surprised By SZA's Appearance At Mahashivratri Event: 'She's More Indian Than Me'

Social media users were left astonished after spotting Grammy Award-winning artist SZA, alongside her mother, attending the Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Dressed in a traditional saree, SZA not only took part in the festivities but also made an impromptu appearance on the stage, dancing and chanting during the night-long celebration.

SZA led the crowd in a chant of "Shiv Shambhu" after greeting the massive audience with a warm "Namaskaram". In a now-viral clip, she expressed her deep gratitude to Sadhguru for the invitation, introducing her mother to the crowd and embracing the spiritual energy of the event.

"Namaskaram. Happy Mahashivratri. Can I get a Shiv Shambhu?" she said before urging the crowd to dance and join in on the celebrations.

Fans across social media were left pleasantly surprised but praised the star for her seamless and respectful transition from global pop icon to devoted spiritual participant.

"I was so confused watching this live as well," said one user, while another said: "What in the multiverse is this? I am not complaining tho. Big fan of her's."

A third commented: "Sadhguru really made Mahashivratri a global event, not to forget it broke records of even Grammy and Super Bowl, surpassing 144 million plus viewership last year."

A fourth said: "SZA didi (sister) sounds more Indian than me. Lmao."

Apart from SZA, several celebrities, including Dhurandhar actor Sara Arjun, Tamannaah Bhatia, KGF star Srinidhi Shetty, and Mouni Roy, took part in the Mahashivratri celebrations.

What Is Mahashivratri?

Mahashivratri, known as the Great Night of Lord Shiva, holds a special place in India's spiritual traditions. It is regarded as one of the most powerful nights of the year for inner growth and spiritual elevation. Spiritual gurus describe this night as an opportunity to align oneself with heightened cosmic energies.

According to Isha Foundation, Mahashivratri carries varied meanings for different groups of people. For householders, it commemorates the divine union of Shiva and Parvati, symbolising harmony in family life. Those focused on worldly success interpret it as the day Shiva overcame negativity and obstacles.

For ascetics and yogis, the night marks the moment Shiva became one with Mount Kailash, embodying absolute stillness. In yogic philosophy, Shiva is revered not merely as a deity but as the Adi Guru, the first teacher who imparted the science of yoga. Mahashivratri is seen as the night of profound stillness and inner silence.