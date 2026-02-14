Mahashivratri 2026: Date, Timings And Rituals Explained

Mahashivratri, one of the most important festivals in the Hindu calendar, will be observed on Sunday, 15 February 2026, according to traditional Hindu almanacs. The festival is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, one of the principal deities in Hinduism.

In Hindu belief, the sacred night marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is also associated with the appearance of Shiva in the form of the Jyotirlinga, symbolising his infinite and radiant nature.

Four Prahar Puja Timings

Devotees traditionally worship through the night, dividing the observance into four prahars, or phases:

First Prahar: 6:01pm to 9:09pm (15 February)

Second Prahar: 9:09 pm (15 February) to 12:17am (16 February)

Third Prahar: 12:17am to 3:25am (16 February)

Fourth Prahar: 3:25am to 6:33am (16 February)

The most significant period for worship, known as Nishith Kaal, will fall between 11:52 pm and 12:42 am on the intervening night of 15 and 16 February.

Rituals and Observances

On Mahashivratri, devotees observe a day-long fast and visit temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. The Shiva Linga is decorated with flowers and bael leaves, and offerings such as milk, honey, fruits, sweets and ghee are made. Some also offer bhaang, a traditional preparation associated with the deity.

Worshippers typically bathe early in the morning before attending temple prayers. Many remain awake throughout the night, lighting lamps and chanting prayers. In several parts of India, temples hold processions featuring images of Shiva and Parvati carried on decorated palanquins. The fast is usually broken the following day with a light sattvik meal, consisting mainly of fruits and non-cereal foods.