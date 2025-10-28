Chhath Puja Day 4: Know About The 36-Hour-Long Fast And Usha Arghya

After the sacred Sandhya Arghya, it's time for the Chhath puja's concluding ritual, Usha Arghya. Early on October 28, devotees offered their reverence to the rising sun, marking the culmination of the four-day festival and breaking their 36-hour fast.

On the final day, devotees wake up early in the morning and offer arghya to the rising sun. This puja is performed on the banks of a sacred river, pond, or water body, where devotees offer fruits, thekua, and sugarcane to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

Usha Arghya, the final and most important ritual of Chhath, symbolizes new beginnings. On this occasion, devotees chant hymns and mantras, praying to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya for the well-being of their loved ones.

Chhath Puja is a revered festival that embodies the spirit of faith, discipline, and devotion. Celebrated every year with immense enthusiasm, it's a time for devotees to connect with the Sun God and seek blessings.

Celebrated primarily in Bihar, Jharkhand, and some areas of Uttar Pradesh, this festival is also known by the names Pratihar, Daala Chhath, Chhathi, and Surya Shashthi.

The key auspicious timings for the final day of Chhath Puja are:

Sunrise: 6:30 am

Sunset: 5:39 pm

Shashthi Tithi: 7:59 am

Abhijeet Muhurta: 11:42 am to 12:27 pm

Amrit Kaal : 10:29 pm to 12:15 am