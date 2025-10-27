Chhath Puja 2025 Day 4: Check Rituals, Sunrise Time For Usha Arghya

Chhath Puja is a sacred Hindu festival, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and his consort Usha (the first rays of the morning). It is believed that observing the Chhath fast brings prosperity, longevity, and well-being to one's family. Celebrated after Diwali and Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja is a deeply rooted tradition in Bihar but is observed with equal devotion in many parts of the country.

This year, the Chhath Puja commenced on Saturday, October 25, and will conclude on Tuesday, October 28 with the Usha Arghya - the final and most significant ritual of the festival. On this day, devotees gather at rivers, ponds, or water bodies to offer prayers to the rising Sun, expressing deep gratitude and seeking blessings for health, prosperity, and wellbeing.

What Is Chhath Puja's Usha Arghya?

The Usha Arghya is the final and most sacred ritual of Chhath Puja, performed at dawn to worship the rising Sun (Surya Dev). Devotees stand at the water's edge - river, pond or lake - facing the east. They offer water, sweets, fruits and lamps as an expression of gratitude and a wish for health, vitality and family well‑being. The morning's first light symbolises renewal, purity and the triumph of light over darkness.

Once the final offering to the rising sun is made, devotees break their nearly 36-hour-long fast by consuming Prasad and water - a ritual known as Parana. This act marks the successful conclusion of the Chhath Vrat.

Sunrise Timings For Usha Arghya

While times vary slightly by city, general sunrise timings include:

Delhi/Noida: 06:30 AM

Lucknow: 06:13 AM

Patna: 05: 55 AM

Kolkata: 05:39 AM

Mumbai: 06:37 AM

Ranchi: 05:52 AM

Bengaluru: 06:12 AM

Chennai: 06:02 AM

Ahmedabad: 06:42 AM

